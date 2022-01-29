Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,706,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.98% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $220,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

OPI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

