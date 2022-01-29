Oikos (OKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,729.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $649,702.89 and $7,729.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.41 or 0.06780092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.25 or 0.99857807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.