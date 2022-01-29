OKCash Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $924,086.64 and approximately $729.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.82 or 1.00180873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00075716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00489009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,218,833 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars.

