Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

