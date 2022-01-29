Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,200 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.79 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.