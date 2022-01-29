Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.