Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,500 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Wabash National worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

