Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 28,500 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.42 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

