Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 37,334 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1,210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $42.12 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

