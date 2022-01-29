Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 48,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

