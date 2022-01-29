Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 426,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.0% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

