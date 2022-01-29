Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,938.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,327.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.