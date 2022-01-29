Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 161.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Citigroup upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.