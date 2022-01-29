Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

