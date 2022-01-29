Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after acquiring an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after purchasing an additional 464,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

