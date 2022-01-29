Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average of $188.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

