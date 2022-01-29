Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 152,130 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,130 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.21% of Denny’s worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $970.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

