Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after buying an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.09 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.