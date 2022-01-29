Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.02 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

