Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after buying an additional 890,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after buying an additional 9,516,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after buying an additional 6,517,880 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

