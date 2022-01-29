Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $10.17 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

