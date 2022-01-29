Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $13.65 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.