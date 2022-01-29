Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $466.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $471.70 and its 200 day moving average is $439.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

