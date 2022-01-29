Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.66 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Timken worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

