Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

