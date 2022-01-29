Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average is $218.49. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

