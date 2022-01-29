Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.