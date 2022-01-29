Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.16.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

