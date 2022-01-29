Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,389 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a market capitalization of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.86. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.42 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

