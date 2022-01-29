Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,700 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

