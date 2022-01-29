Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,100 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

