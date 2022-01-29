Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $220.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.09 and its 200 day moving average is $230.28. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.