Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 469,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,881.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 130,406 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 123,825 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the airline’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the airline’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 887,226 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

