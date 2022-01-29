Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.72% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

LCUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $55,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

