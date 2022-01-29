Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,750 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 181,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 83,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.64 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

