Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.