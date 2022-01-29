Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,050 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,583,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after acquiring an additional 93,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 182,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE CFG opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

