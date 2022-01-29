Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,387,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,896,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 96,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

