Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 46,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 102.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $232,000. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 89.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,198,000 after purchasing an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

