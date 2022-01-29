Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.