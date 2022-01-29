Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 28.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 134.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

