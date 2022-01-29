Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

