Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 420.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $406.62 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.86 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

