Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $115.81 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.