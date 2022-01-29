Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 145.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

OHI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

