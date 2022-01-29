OMG Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $326.38 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $658.51 million and $326.38 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00012490 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00281464 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

