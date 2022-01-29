Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.10 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,313 coins and its circulating supply is 562,997 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

