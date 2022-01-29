Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $1.63. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 101,051 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $922,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $575,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.