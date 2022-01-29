OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $534,770.61 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $534,770.61 and $328,089.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004453 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

