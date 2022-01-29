OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.01 ($0.14). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 10.38 ($0.14), with a volume of 352,775 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.